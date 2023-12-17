IMD issues dense fog warning in several parts of North-eastern states

Guwahati, Dec 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted dense fog in several parts of northeast India, including Assam.

According to IMD, dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura from December 18 to December 20, 2023, during the morning hours.

Furthermore, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati predicted that the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 12 degrees Celsius.