Guwahati weather on Nov 9: Clear sky to turn cloudy towards evening or night

Guwahati, Nov 8: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, light rain is expected to occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, while shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated pockets in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

The weather in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura is supposed to remain dry today. Apart from this, light snowfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam or anywhere in the North-Eastern region.

The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience a cloudy sky which might turn into a cloudy sky towards the evening or at night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be between 32°C and 19°C respectively, in the next 24 hours.



