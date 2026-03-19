Ukraine seeks release of nationals held by NIA in India, envoy questions arrests

New Delhi, Mar 19: Diplomatic tensions have surfaced after Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, demanded the immediate release of six Ukrainian nationals arrested by Indian authorities over alleged illegal entry and suspected security links.

The arrests, carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), followed a security alert on the movement of “persons of interest” who had reportedly entered India through the porous Mizoram-Myanmar border and were attempting to leave the country via major airports.

Polishchuk strongly contested the action, stating that there were “no established facts” proving any unlawful activity by the detained Ukrainian citizens.

He also criticised what he described as a lack of official communication from Indian authorities regarding the arrests.

The six Ukrainians, namely Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor, were detained from airports in Delhi and Lucknow while in transit.

They were arrested along with a US national, Matthew Aaron VanDyke, an international security analyst, who was held at Kolkata airport.

According to Indian security agencies, preliminary investigations suggest the group may have been involved in training armed groups in Myanmar, including the People’s Defence Force (PDF), which has been designated a terrorist organisation by the ruling military junta in Myanmar.

Officials also suspect links to a broader network allegedly facilitating arms supply, combat training and the movement of drones to ethnic armed groups operating in the region.

The NIA has registered a case against all seven individuals and is probing a suspected conspiracy with cross-border security implications.

Officials said the accused had entered India illegally via Mizoram and were intercepted while attempting to exit the country.

While the Ukrainian envoy has rejected the allegations and sought consular clarity, the US Embassy acknowledged the detention of its citizen but declined to comment, citing privacy concerns.

The case has also reignited concerns over vulnerabilities along India’s northeast frontier. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier flagged the state’s increasing use as a transit route for foreign nationals moving into Myanmar, raising alarms over security and cross-border militant activity.

Authorities have since intensified scrutiny along the Indo-Myanmar border, with the Centre moving ahead on plans to fence the entire stretch and tighten movement regulations.

The seven accused were produced before a court on March 14 and remanded to NIA custody till March 27. Investigations remain ongoing.

PTI