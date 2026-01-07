Two women held in Manipur for abducting minors for recruitment into banned outfit

Imphal, Jan 7: Security forces in Manipur have arrested two women cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) for allegedly abducting minors with the intent of recruiting them into the banned outfit.

The arrests were made on January 5 from the Khangabok area of Thoubal district following intelligence-based combing and search operations, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Khundrakpam alias Ningthoujam Roshidiya (24) of Khangabok Khulakpam Leikai and Lisham alias Bidya (30) of Thoubal Haokha Maning Leikai. Both were described by officials as active cadres of the outfit.

According to police, the action followed an investigation into the abduction of three minors from Kakching Khunou Ngaikhong Leikai under Waikhong police station in Kakching district on Sunday.

Preliminary findings suggest the children were forcibly taken for the purpose of recruitment into the militant organisation.

“The minors were successfully rescued from Uchiwa Awang Leikai in Imphal West district and have been safely handed over to their parents,” a senior police officer said.

A white hatchback car (MN06-1329), allegedly used in the kidnapping, was also recovered during the operation.

Officials said efforts are underway to identify and arrest other accomplices linked to the crime, adding that investigations are continuing to determine whether the case is connected to a wider recruitment network.

The arrests come amid intensified security operations across Manipur, where forces have stepped up intelligence-driven cordon and search missions in connection with cases of extortion, abduction and narcotics trafficking.

Such operations have been ongoing since ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023.

Security agencies said operations will continue across vulnerable areas to prevent militant activities and ensure the safety of civilians, particularly minors, from forced recruitment attempts.