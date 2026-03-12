Two villagers found dead in Ukhrul; Manipur govt to hand over case to NIA

Imphal, Mar 12: The situation in parts of Ukhrul district deteriorated on Thursday after two villagers from Thawai Kuki village, who had reportedly gone missing since Wednesday, were found dead.

The deceased have been identified as Thangboimang Khongsai (35) from Shangkai in Ukhrul district and Thengin Baite (40).

The two individuals had earlier been reported missing after they had gone to repair a water pipeline in the area amid the prevailing tensions along the Ukhrul–Kangpokpi border, officials said.

Responding to the issue in the Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand informed the House that the state government would hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough and impartial investigation.

He further stated that ex gratia assistance would be provided to the bereaved families as per government norms.

“The government remains committed to ensuring justice, maintaining law and order, and upholding the rule of law in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

Following the incident, security forces have been placed on alert in sensitive areas of the district and are conducting patrolling along vulnerable stretches to prevent any further escalation of tension.

The development comes hours after 21 Tangkhul Naga civilians who were intercepted and detained near Sangkhai village in Ukhrul district were released in the early hours of Thursday following intense negotiations involving the Manipur government and civil society organisations from both the Naga and Kuki communities.









Officials said the civilians were travelling in three vehicles along the Imphal–Ukhrul road when they were intercepted on Wednesday afternoon at Sangkhai village near Litan Police Station. The village is located close to Litan in Ukhrul district.

The detained individuals were identified as Sarimaya TS, Masakui Ahum, Reimi Ahum, Thoyao Ahum, Rinmaya Shimrah, Pemya Kashung, Ringyuilan Horam, Kokochan Machinao, Yaopeila Rumthao, KY Kahaola, RK Wormichon Vashum, Ringphami Shaiza, Phawuimi Mangkung, Ningtam Chithung, Soramong Ningshen, Horngamphy Ningshen, Yuichung Ramshang, Thorprang Ningshen and three others whose identities were confirmed by local authorities.

“Following intense negotiations involving the state government and civil society organisations from both the Naga and Kuki communities, the detained civilians were released around 4 am,” an official said.

The civilians were later taken to Litan Police Station, about 5 km from Sangkhai, where they were reunited with their families.

Tension remained high on Thursday morning in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district, particularly in areas bordering Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, with security forces conducting patrols to prevent any untoward incidents.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh had earlier expressed “concern" regarding the distressing situation along the Ukhrul–Imphal Road, "where innocent civilians have been reportedly held captive under the area covered by Litan police station”.

Singh appealed to those responsible to uphold humanitarian values and ensure the safe and unconditional release of the civilians.

He also assured the public that the government was “treating the matter seriously and would take necessary steps to book the culprits involved in such a cowardly act”.

Earlier in a press statement issued on Wednesday, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) alleged that the civilians were abducted and taken hostage by Kuki militants at Shangkai village.

The organisation termed the incident a “pre-planned act of violence targeting the Nagas” and issued an ultimatum demanding that the state and central governments ensure the immediate rescue of the hostages.

TNL also accused central security forces of remaining “mute spectators” during the incident and alleged that armed militants had fired at cultivators in areas around Thawai Kuki village, creating panic in nearby settlements.

However, the Sangkhai Village Authority offered a different version of events. In a statement, it alleged that Tangkhul volunteers had opened fire on cultivators working in fields at Thowai Kuki village, following which several villagers were detained.

The authority also claimed that several jhum huts belonging to villagers were set ablaze and that two individuals who had gone to repair a water pipeline were fired upon and remain missing.

According to the village authority, one villager sustained a bullet injury during the incident and was shifted to hospital for treatment.