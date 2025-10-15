Tripura signs MoU with AIIMS Delhi to develop state's medical infrastructure

New Delhi/Agartala, Oct 15: In a major step towards strengthening healthcare services and providing better medical facilities, Tripura government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said that the MoU will go a long way in ensuring the development of medical colleges, as well as state and district-level hospitals in Tripura.

He emphasised its significance in transforming medical colleges across the state into "centres of excellence" in medical education and super-specialty healthcare services aligned with international standards.

"The state government envisions transforming Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital into a medical hub equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for patient care, modelled on the excellence of AIIMS, Delhi," the Chief Minister said after the signing of the MoU.

A dental surgeon himself, Saha added that AIIMS, Delhi, is a globally acclaimed institution known for its pioneering contributions to medical education, research and advanced patient care.

"The collaboration between AIIMS, Delhi, and the Health Department of Tripura marks a significant step towards enhancing the overall quality and reach of healthcare services across the state," he added.

Chief Minister Saha further claimed that the state government is committed to providing the best possible healthcare services to its citizens.

On this occasion, AIIMS, New Delhi Director M Srinivas, and senior officials from the Health Department of Tripura were present at Tripura Bhawan, New Delhi.

Earlier, a four-member team of AIIMS, New Delhi, requested by Saha and led by its Director Srinivas, visited government-run AGMC and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital along with other hospitals in June to study the health services and related aspects.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister had held a meeting with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and discussed various health infrastructure and manpower related issues, including the setting up of a new medical college in the state, an official stated.

A senior official of the CMO said that the Chief Minister has informed Union Minister Nadda about the state government's plan to set up a new Medical College at Kulai in northern Tripura's Dhalai district on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Saha also discussed the establishment of a Tertiary Ophthalmology Hospital at Agartala and the setting up of an Immunology Lab for Organ Transplant services at the government-run AGMC and GBP Hospital.

He requested the Union Minister, who is also the National President of the BJP, to provide funds for procuring advanced medical instruments at the Super Speciality Block at the AGMC.

Chief Minister also urged for additional funds for Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) to settle the pending claims.

