The AT Impact: Makum tailor honoured after 26 years of voluntary traffic service

Doomdooma, Feb 25: A quiet act of selfless public service that continued for over two decades in Makum has finally received public recognition after a report in The Assam Tribune placed the spotlight on the efforts of a humble tailor who has been voluntarily regulating traffic without pay.

Deepak Das, popularly known as Deepak Darji, has been assisting in traffic control at the police point on Digboi Road for the past 26 years. Every day, from 2 pm to 8 pm, the 58-year-old dons the khaki attire and helps ease vehicular movement, working shoulder to shoulder with the police – despite not being a Home Guard volunteer.

By profession a tailor earning a modest Rs 200-500 a day, Deepak has quietly balanced family responsibilities with an unwavering commitment to social service. Those familiar with the busy stretch credit his presence with bringing discipline and order to the traffic flow.

It was a special report published in The Assam Tribune on January 29 by this correspondent that first brought the unsung volunteer’s story into wider public focus. The report triggered widespread appreciation across the district, with many lauding Deepak’s rare spirit of civic responsibility.

In recognition of his long-standing voluntary service, Tinsukia Senior Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar felicitated Deepak on February 22. Visibly elated, the soft-spoken tailor expressed happiness at the unexpected honour, though he maintained that public convenience – not recognition – has always been his sole motivation.

Even at 58, Deepak’s enthusiasm remains undiminished, and his quiet dedication continues to stand as a reminder that meaningful public service often thrives far from the spotlight – until, as in this case, it is finally brought to light.