Zubeen Garg’s dream of a world-class football academy in Assam remains unfulfilled

If his songs got millions up on their feet and swaying to the rhythm, it was the juggling of the football on the field that gave him the adrenaline rush, as music and sports remained the two passions for singer Zubeen Garg.

A ‘hardcore’ football fan by his own admission, Zubeen’s dream of setting up a residential football academy in league with such top institutes in the world remained unfulfilled as he breathed his last at the age of 52, “while swimming without a life jacket” in Singapore on Friday.

From participating in celebrity football matches in the state to closely following international tournaments, his love for the game was known to all.

“Zubeen was a hardcore football fan, as he would himself say. He had told me that he was helping groom a football club in Guwahati and also spoke about developing a top-class academy for the sport here,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said. “Whenever there was a celebrity football match, he would surely try to be part of it,” he added.

He also recalled Zubeen’s association with cricket in the state and said, “If a (international) match was being held in Guwahati, he would come to watch it. He was always part of every cricketing event and made his presence felt.”

Saikia, who is also the general secretary of Guwahati Sports Association (GSA), said that as a tribute to the deceased singer, all GSA matches have been cancelled for the next two days.

Sidhartha Sankar Deka, a co-partner of Guwahati City FC with which Zubeen was associated, recounted how he came in touch with the singer-actor-music composer during the making of a film, which was not released.

“We bonded over football. It was in 2017, and I told him that a few of us were trying to form a football club, and sought his help. We didn’t seek monetary help but only that he promote our club so that we can attract young talents,” Sidhartha said.

Sidhartha, along with two other entrepreneurs, Kaustab Chakraborty and Darick Ranjan Deka, went on to form the club the same year and helped a camp at Gauhati University in association with the popular Shillong-based Lajong FC.

“We asked Zubeen da to be part of a friendly match at the end of the camp and not only did he agree, he brought his artiste friends to play, as well. When our club organised its first futsal fest, he again came for the finals,” Sidhartha shared.

The last time Sidhartha met Zubeen was in 2018, a day before the singer was leaving for Russia for the football World Cup.

Sidhartha added that “He called me and introduced me to some of his friends. We held discussions about transforming our club into a fully residential academy like in foreign countries where youngsters can concentrate on their game,”.

Though the discussion did not proceed further, with the COVID-19 pandemic being one of the major reasons, Deka was optimistic that Zubeen would go ahead with forming the academy.

He solemnly announced “We were sure that he would be forthcoming for the academy. Now that he is no more with us, we have decided that whenever we have a permanent set-up, we will name a part of it after Zubeen da. It could be the academy or a stand when we have our own stadium,”.

“I had last spoken to him over the phone months back and talked only about football. We hope to cherish his memory through the game that was close to his heart,” he added.

