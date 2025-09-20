Zubeen Garg who lived for music but loved sports just as much

Guwahati, Sept 20: For Kaustab Chakraborty, co-founder of Guwahati City FC, the memory of Zubeen Garg’s support remains unforgettable. Back in 2018, when his newly floated football club was struggling to find its footing, Zubeen arrived like a ray of hope.

“We were conducting a summer camp at Gauhati University and were financially strained. To our surprise, Zubeen da turned up with a group of artistes to play. His presence gave us the confidence we desperately needed,” Kaustab recalled on Friday, as news of Zubeen’s untimely demise left fans across the globe in shock.

Zubeen’s affection for football and sports was no secret. He often declared that football was his first love. Just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, he reassured Kaustab and his team of his unwavering support. Later, at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, after watching France take on Denmark, Zubeen went live on Facebook, declaring: “I love football. I have a huge hope for football in Assam. I want our boys to play all over the world. I want to help Assam youths.”

He didn’t stop at words. Zubeen frequently attended matches, encouraged local clubs, and played in charity games for causes ranging from artistes’ welfare to flood relief. “Zubeen da genuinely loved football and always inspired us. We will miss him deeply,” said Kaustab.

The sports fraternity has also mourned his loss. Assam Football Association treasurer Hiren Gogoi said, “Whenever we met, Zubeen da always talked about football. We lost a gem of a person who loved the game.”

His passion extended beyond football. Tapan Das, joint secretary of the Cycling Federation of India, noted that Zubeen will be remembered as a sports-loving personality. Cricket too was close to his heart—he even took part in a friendly match at the ACA Stadium in March 2023.

The Assam Cricket Association, in its condolence message, described him as “a cultural icon and a true lover of sports.” ACA president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Tridib Konwar said, “He never missed an opportunity to encourage young talents. His absence will be deeply felt across every sphere of life in Assam.”

The Guwahati Sports Association and the Assam Sepak Takraw Association also paid tribute, with the GSA observing a minute’s silence during their league matches.

As condolences pour in, one truth shines through: though the world will always remember Zubeen Garg as Assam’s heartthrob and musical genius, his home state will cherish him equally for the passion he carried onto football fields, cricket pitches, and cycling tracks—a legacy of music and sports intertwined.