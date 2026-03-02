Zaheer leads pace camp; Harbhajan likely to hold one for off-spinners

New Delhi, March 2: Amidst all the attention on the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, the idea of having specialist camps at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru has been steadily taking shape. Sources aware of the matter have told IANS that a fast-bowling camp led by former pace spearhead Zaheer Khan is going to conclude on Monday.

"The targeted pacers who have been with the India A and U19 set-ups and did well for their respective states have been undergoing a camp under the watchful eyes of Zaheer for three days and is going to conclude today. This is for helping the players who are already on the radar of national selection,” said sources.

It is to be noted that the CoE has been without a full-time fast-bowling coach after Troy Cooley’s stint finished in December 2025 as he turned 60, the age of superannuation for coaches at the high-performance facility. In terms of spin bowling, the CoE has former India left-arm spinner and selector Sunil Joshi, who joined in October last year.

The BCCI had invited applications for the fast-bowling coach role on February 9 and it is understood that appointing Cooley’s replacement will take around one to two months. With regard to Harbhajan holding a camp for promising off-spinners in the country, the dates and duration of the camp are yet to be finalised, though it is understood that this may take place later this month, before IPL 2026 begins.

"Yes, Harbhajan has been approached by CoE head of cricket VVS Laxman for holding a camp for off-spinners. If all goes well, that may happen later in the month," said another source.

The BCCI is also looking to fill other critical vacant posts like Head of Sports Science and Medicine and various coaching roles, and the process of completing the hirings will also take one-two months.

