Zabaco: The Spaniard behind NorthEast United FC’s Durand Cup triumph

Guwahati, July 17: From the cobbled lanes of historic Burgos in northern Spain to the misty hills of Northeast India, Michel Zabaco’s football journey has come full circle — and in the heart of it all lies his unwavering commitment to NorthEast United FC.

Captain. Centre-back. Mentor. Scout. The 36-year-old Spaniard has worn many hats since joining the John Abraham-owned ISL outfit in July 2023. And today, as he prepares for his third season with the Highlanders, Zabaco stands as one of the pillars behind the club’s transformation, culminating in their maiden major silverware in the Durand Cup last year.

“It was not that difficult to convince myself to come to India,” Zabaco told The Assam Tribune during a brief break in training at the team’s base in Guwahati. “(Juan Pedro) Benali (head coach) called with the offer, I spoke to my family, and now, I know it was the right decision.”

His calm demeanour off the field mirrors his composure in defence. A classic centre‑back — strong in the air, tactically alert, and rarely flustered — Zabaco brings with him over 200 games’ experience from the Spanish lower divisions, including stints with Atletico Madrid’s C and B teams, Almeria, Ponferradina, and hometown club Burgos CF.

But it’s not just his boots doing the talking. Off-season in Spain didn’t mean holidays. Instead, alongside head coach Juan Pedro Benali, Zabaco spent the summer scouting potential recruits, often doubling as the club’s unofficial ambassador.

“Convincing players to move to a foreign country – be it India, Thailand or any other- isn’t easy,” he said. “They would ask about food, culture, language… But now it’s getting easier. Indian football is better known, and clubs offer good facilities.”

Zabaco’s voice holds weight — both in the locker room and across Europe. And when he speaks about the game in India, it’s with genuine affection. “The fans here are incredible. Whether at the stadium or shopping malls, people come up for autographs, for photos… They make us feel at home.”

With 42 ISL appearances, two goals, and two assists in two seasons, Zabaco’s stats speak of steady contribution. But it was in 2024 that he truly etched his name in the club’s folklore, leading the team to the Durand Cup title, the oldest club football tournament in Asia.

“That win meant a lot — for us and for the people who support us,” he said. “This year, we need to do even better.”

NorthEast United begin their Durand Cup defence on August 2, facing the Malaysian Army Football Team in a group that also includes Rangdajied United and Shillong Lajong. “Playing in Shillong will help,” Zabaco smiled, pointing out Guwahati’s sapping humidity.

As for life beyond the pitch, the Spanish defender has settled in well. “My kids and family are enjoying it here… the food, the culture, the people. I’ve adapted, and I’m loving it.”

About Benali, he says, “A fantastic guy to lead the side — not just tactically, but someone who can manage both on-field and off-field challenges with calm and clarity.”

As Zabaco readies himself for yet another campaign in Highlanders’ colours, there’s a quiet sense of pride — not just in what’s been achieved, but in what lies ahead.

“This is my third season,” he said, “and everything has been great so far. I’m just happy to be part of this journey.”