Youngsters get the call for Barca's Antwerp trip

Madrid, Dec 12: FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has included eight members of the club's b-team in the squad that will travel to play Royal Antwerp in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ander Astralaga, Diego Kochen, Marc Casado, Angel Alarcon, Pau Cubarsi, Aleix Garrido, Marc Guiu and Hector Fort are all included for the game, with first team regulars, Ilkay Gundogan, Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo all left out.

Inigo Martinez, Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Marcos Alonso all miss out on the trip through injury, reports Xinhua.

Xavi named his squad the day after Barcelona were beaten 4-2 at home to Girona on Sunday night: a result that confirms Girona are clear candidates for this season's LaLiga title, while showing that Barca still have problems, despite the return of players such as Pedri and De Jong.

"This team is still in construction," commented Xavi after Sunday's game, despite leading them to last season's LaLiga title.

Barcelona travels to Belgium top of Group H, while Antwerp are bottom with five defeats from their five games.

There is a slight chance Barca could fail to finish top of the group, but for that to happen, they would have to lose heavily, while Shakhtar Donetsk win by several goals away to Porto.