Youngest Indian Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat claims Bronze on debut

Guwahati, Aug 11: At a time when Indians were mourning wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s unceremonious disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, Aman Sehrawat’s bronze win emerged as a silver lining for the nation.

At just 21 years and 24 days old, Aman became the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal, etching his name in the history books by defeating Puerto Rican wrestler Darian Cruz 13-5 to claim bronze on his Olympic debut.

When asked about his Olympic victory, Aman told the press, “The medal is the result of my hard work, and I will fight for gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.”

Interestingly, Aman is the only male wrestler in India’s Olympic contingent, and his stellar performance in the ongoing Games secured him a medal in the Men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling.

Hailing from Birohar village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, Aman is now the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal, surpassing badminton player PV Sindhu, who was 21 years, 1 month, and 14 days old when she won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The bronze medallist faced significant challenges early in life, including the loss of his parents when he was just 10 years old. Aman’s uncle, Sudhir Sehrawat, played a crucial role in his life, taking care of Aman and his younger sister.

Two years before Aman’s father’s demise, he was enrolled at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, known for producing notable Olympic medallists such as Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Dahiya.

Turning his tragedy into motivation, Aman steadily progressed, reaching new milestones and making headlines after winning a gold medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championship, becoming the first Indian to do so.

So far in his career, Aman Sehrawat has accumulated a series of titles and medals.