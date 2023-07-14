Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks record for facing most deliveries in debut test innings for India

Guwahati, July 14: In a remarkable display of determination and skill, 21-year-old Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has created a new record by facing the most number of deliveries in his debut test innings for India. Jaiswal's extraordinary achievement not only highlights his ability to adapt to the longest format of the game but also showcases his patience and mental resilience as he became the 17th Indian batter to smash a century on Test debut.

After scoring a century, Jaiswal has showcased his potential by facing an impressive 350 deliveries so far in the ongoing test against the West Indies. This milestone breaks the previous record set by former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who faced 322 deliveries in his debut test innings.

Debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma struck centuries as India maintained their upper hand in the first Test against West Indies, reaching a dominant position of 312/2 on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica.

At the end of the second day at Windsor Park on Thursday, Jaiswal was batting on 143 with former India skipper Virat Kohli (36 not out) keeping him company, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite used nine bowlers in all but they could manage to claim only two wickets as Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma held the fort for India.



