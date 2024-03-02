World record holder Coleman wins 60m at Athletics Indoor Worlds

Glasgow, March 2: American sprinter Christian Coleman clocked a world-leading time of 6.41 seconds to clinch the men's 60m title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships here on Friday.

Coleman, 27, has been holding the world record of 6.34 seconds for six years, but his teammate Noah Lyles drew more attention in Glasgow as the 200m specialist just won the US Indoor Championships with a personal best of 6.43 seconds, reported Xinhua

Lyles, who made a splash by winning three golds at the Budapest World Championships last August, reached the final smoothly with two solid runs earlier on Friday. However, the debutant of the indoor worlds could not match a more experienced Coleman as the 2018 world indoor champion led the charge right after the start and won by a 0.03-second margin.

The 22-year-old Jamaican Ackeem Blake finished third in 6.46 seconds.

"You have to feel confident in yourself. I set my mind on letting my body do what I have been doing in practice and I came out with a win," said Coleman.

Coleman's compatriot Ryan Crouser sealed the win in the men's shot put by improving the championships record to 22.77m.

As the world record holder, two-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion, Crouser bagged home his first indoor world title with his penultimate throw.

Tom Walsh of New Zealand took the silver in 22.07m, while Italy's Leonardo Fabbri grabbed the bronze in 21.96m.

In the women's high jump, Australian Nicola Olyslagers triumphed with 1.99m, while world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine had to settle for second place with 0.02m short.

Also on the opening day of the tournament, Sarah Mitton of Canada took victory in the women's shot put with her season best of 20.22m. Belgian Noor Vidts topped the podium of the women's pentathlon.