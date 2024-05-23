World Para Athletics: Sachin wins gold, Dharambir bags bronze as India take tally to 12 medals

Kobe (Japan), May 22: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari defended his title in the Men’s Shot Put F46 category while Dharambir won a bronze medal as India's medal count swelled to 12 in the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 here on Wednesday.



India has so far won 12 medals, five gold, four silver and three bronze is placed third in the medal tally behind China, leading with 48 medals including 18 gold, and Brazil, placed second with 30 medals with 17 gold. The United States has 16 medals but is behind India on the gold medal count.



On Wednesday, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari led the show for India as he emerged as the world champion. His throw of 16.30m not only secured the gold medal but also set a new Asian Record in the event. The gold won by Sachin was India's fifth in the event, and takes the overall tally to 11 medals, the best ever haul for the country in the mega event.

Dharambir then added a bronze medal to the tally by winning the Men's Club Throw F51. Dharambir's final throw distance of 33.31m not only secured him the bronze medal but also set a new Asian Record in the Men's Club Throw F51 category. His exceptional performance under pressure and consistent efforts have paid off, making him stand out among the competitors.

The other gold medals for India were won by Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sumit Antil, Deepthi Jeevanji and Ekta Bhuyan. With three more days to go in the competition, India would be hoping to add more medals to the tally before the event ends on Saturday.