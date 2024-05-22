World Para Athletics: Sachin Khilari bags gold in men's Shot Put F46 with Asian record

Kobe (Japan), May 22: India's Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won the gold medal in the men's Shot Put F46 category with an Asian Record of 16.30 metres at the World Para Athletic Championships, here on Wednesday. This is India's fifth gold, a record for the country at the World Para Athletics Championship.

In the last edition of the championships in Paris, Khilari secured the gold medal in the men's shot put F46 event, setting an Asian record with an impressive throw of 16.21m. In the process, he had earned the Paris Olympics quota.



India have won 12 medals so far with 5 golds, 4 silvers and three bronze medals.

