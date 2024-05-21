World Para Athletics: Ekta wins gold in club throw with seasonbest mark Kashish takes silver

Kobe (Japan), May 21: India's Ekta Bhyan secured the gold medal in the women’s F51 club throw event with a season’s best throw of 20.12m on Day five of the World Para Athletics Championships, here on Tuesday. It was a double podium finish for India in the competition as Kashish Lakra secured a silver medal with a 14.56m mark. Nadjet Boucherf of Algeria pocketed the bronze with 12.70m, with a gold and silver on Tuesday, India’s medal tally rose to seven medals 2 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

On Day four, the 20 year old Deepthi Jeevanji smashed the world record in the women's 400m T20 and grabbed her first gold at the World Championships on Monday. Later, Ace para discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya secured a silver medal in the F56 category. Bhagyashri Jadhav wrapped up a day with a silver in Women’s Shot Put F34.

On Day three, Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the Women's 200m T35 final while Nidhad Kumar bagged silver in Men's High Jump T47 with an impressive season-best mark of 1.99m.

