World Boxing Cup: Clinical Abhinash Jamwal storms into 65kg final

New Delhi, April 5: Abhinash Jamwal delivered a near-perfect performance against Italy’s Gianluigi Malanga to storm into the 65kg final of the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 at Foz Do Iguacu on Friday.

The 22-year-old Indian used his tall frame and athleticism to stay clear of Malanga’s reach but was quick enough to pounce when his opponent’s guard was down to earn a 5:0 unanimous verdict.

Four of the five judges awarded Jamwal a perfect 30, with all the five judges awarding the first and third rounds to the Indian unanimously. Malanga had to even face a countdown in the first round itself, putting him on the back foot for the rest of the bout.

Earlier, Hitesh became the first Indian to reach the World Boxing Cup final after defeating French Olympian Makan Traore in the 70kg weight category.

The Indian pugilist adopted a cautious approach at the start against Olympian Traore but was always on the lookout for the counterattack.

The strategy allowed Hitesh to control the pace of the bout and though he received a penalty in the third and final round, the end result was never in doubt.

While Hitesh will take on England’s Odel Kamara, Jamwal will face off against local favourite Yuri Reis in the final. However, Manish Rathore’s campaign in the 55kg category ended at the semifinal stage, as he went down 0:5 to Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Altynbek.

This is the first global elite boxing event organised by World Boxing in which Indian boxers are participating, and the 10-member contingent has once again showcased its ability to challenge the world’s best, with two reaching the final and four others making it to the last four rounds.