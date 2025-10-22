Women’s World Cup: Australia opt to bowl, bring in Voll, Garth, Molineux

Indore, Oct 22: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup fixture at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams are unbeaten in the competition and are already through to the semi-finals.

The winner of this contest will temporarily claim the top spot on the points table by overtaking South Africa. Australia are being led by Tahlia McGrath in the absence of regular skipper Alyssa Healy, who has been sidelined due to a minor calf strain.

Georgia Voll has been named as Alyssa’s replacement at the top of the order, while Beth Mooney will take up keeping duties. Sophie Molineux and Kim Garth also return to the playing eleven.

“Pretty happy to chase under lights, little bit extra grass left on the wicket. Important in tournament play to keep the momentum going. Excited for Volly who comes in,” said Tahlia.

England, meanwhile, have retained the same side that edged India by four runs at the same venue on Sunday. “Wanted to bowl as well for similar reasons. Might be dew later on. Partnerships are really important (lessons from the previous game).”

“We discussed it (experimenting with the lineup) but we want to go in with confidence in the knockout stages. What a great time to play Australia. Will make for a great game,” said captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The match promises to be a high-intensity affair, with both teams eyeing momentum and supremacy ahead of the business end of the tournament. In their pitch report, Aaron Finch and Carlos Brathwaite said 56 and 57 meters are dimensions of square boundaries, while 67 meters is the size of down the ground fence. The pitch has lots of grass, and is quite dry underneath.

Playing XIs

Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth and Megan Schutt

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wh), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell

–IANS