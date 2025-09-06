Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati match tickets open for booking, start at record-low Rs 100

Guwahati, Sept 6: Tickets for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 have gone live with record low pricing, making it the most affordable ICC global event in history. Fans can now book tickets for matches across India and Sri Lanka through an exclusive pre-sale window available via Google Pay at tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The pre-sale began on Saturday at 7 pm IST and will continue for four days, with group-stage match tickets in India starting at just Rs 100. This follows ICC’s landmark women’s-only global partnership with Google, aimed at enhancing fan engagement in women’s cricket. From September 9 at 8 pm, ticket sales will open to all fans.

In a major highlight, celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will headline the grand opening ceremony in Guwahati ahead of the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka on September 30. Ghoshal, who has also lent her voice to the yet-to-be-released official anthem Bring it Home, will perform live with thematic visuals and stage activations.

The World Cup marks its return to India after 12 years, with eight teams vying for a record prize money pool of USD 13.88 million. Guwahati’s ACA Stadium at Barsapara will play a key role, hosting four league matches including the opening fixture, and is also slated to stage a semifinal if Pakistan do not qualify for the last four.

With affordable ticketing and high-profile entertainment acts, organisers expect unprecedented fan turnout for the tournament, which promises to be both a sporting and cultural spectacle.