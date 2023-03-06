Winner of ISL and I-League: A rare feat by Assam’s Pranjal Bhumij

Guwahati, March 6: Not many from Assam had the privilege to win both the Indian Super League (ISL), the top-tier football league of the country and I-League, the second-tier league.

Sivasagar-lad Pranjal Bhumij has achieved this unique feat.

This year, Pranjal won the I-League with RoundGlass Punjab FC. On March 4, RoundGlass Punjab triumphed 4-0 against Rajasthan United at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi. It was their sixth straight win, one that was enough to seal the deal and secure promotion to the ISL, subject to fulfilling the club licensing criteria.

“It’s an incredible feeling to emerge the champions of the I-League. To win any tournament of that stature is great. I-League has become hugely competitive these days. I’m really happy and excited to be a part of the winning side this time,” an elated Pranjal told The Assam Tribune.

An attacking midfielder, Pranjal who is with ISL side Mumbai City FC shifted to RoundGlass last year on loan. Pranjal played in 9 matches, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Earlier in 2021, Pranjal won the ISL with Mumbai City FC.

Performance of RoundGlass:

After 21 matches, 15 wins, 49 points, 43 goals, and just 16 conceded, RoundGlass have demonstrated their domination in a manner very few have done over the past few seasons in the competition.

“It’s a brilliant side to play with. I really enjoyed my stay with the team. I had more game time here in the last several weeks which helped me to grow in confidence,” the 24-year-old reckoned.

With this victory, they also entered the Super Cup directly. As the loan agreement with Pranjal is till May this year, he will be a part of the Super Cup scheduled to be held in April.

About the new atmosphere and coaching staff:

“It was great to play in the I-League after a gap of five years. The team and coaching staff have been great. The head coach Staikos Vergetis is full of ideas and I got to learn a lot about the tactics,” Pranjal said.

“Every coach has a different approach towards the game. For me, it’s important to understand what my coach tries to implement and I try to do that as per the tactics of my coach. I want to learn and grow.”

Beginning:

Pranjal started off his footballing journey playing for Gauhati Town Club and SAI in Guwahati before rising through the ranks at DSK Shivajians in the I-League from the Under-18s to the first team.

He featured for India at the youth level in the 2017 U-18 SAFF Championships in Bhutan and played in three out of the four games in the tournament. Pranjal was picked by the Islanders in the 2017 ISL draft, joining the club as a developmental player capable of playing anywhere across the attack.