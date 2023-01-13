When cricket gave them hope to live and wings to fly

Guwahati, Jan 13: Cricket can heal the pain. Cricket can give you hope. For 18-year-old Ranjina Begum who is visually impaired, cricket has given her wings to fly.

“I want to play and excel. I want to bring laurels for my state and country if possible. I’m so happy to play cricket,” Ranjina, the captain of Assam’s women blind cricket team, told The Assam Tribune during a conversation.



The Assam team took part in the Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for Blind, held in Bengaluru, for the first time this year. Though they couldn’t perform against the heavyweights, the girls are confident about turning the tables soon.



A student of class VIII at the Srimanta Sankar Mission Blind School at Barhampur in Nagaon, Ranjina got a new identity through the game.



“I felt so special being a part of the team, representing my state Assam. It was a proud moment for me. This has motivated me to give my best. We are hopeful that we can do better,” Ranjina, classified as B2 (partially blind), added.



Cricket, now, has given them the courage to dream and chase these.

Ranjina is the youngest daughter of a farmer in Morigaon.



Many in the neighbourhood used to look down at them as being visually impaired how they would play cricket. Most of these girls belong to financially backward families. So, it was more difficult for them to walk out from that barrier.



“Indeed, it was so difficult for the girls. No one would encourage them. As if being visually impaired and being a girl was their fault. It was painful to see these. Now, it’s great that they have come out,” said Bhrigu Borthakur of Care U 365 who sponsored the team to participate in the nationals.



Care U 365 has been patronising the blind cricket in Assam for the last several years.



“We had to convince their parents and even teachers. Initially, they were reluctant but gradually they allowed us to take the girls with us for the tournament,” Bhrigu added.



Assam played against Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Though they lost all three matches, it was a major boost for the players.



“Making them play as a team in the national championship itself is a victory for us. It was a huge challenge and we did it,” Bhrigu, also the state coordinator appointed by Cricket Association for the Blind in India, said.





Stories of Prerona and Rashida:



For vice-captain of the team Prerona Baruah (B2) of Morigaon and young all-rounder Rashida Khatun (B2) of Kaziranga, cricket has given them the identity and hope of a better future.



“I feel happy whenever I’m on the field. It helps me to forget all the pain. Though we lost our matches, it was great experience to meet players from other states,” Prerona said.



“I want to keep playing and do better. I hope that we will be provided at least the basic facilities of training.”



And for Rashida, 15, who hails from Kaziranga, to be able to play the game she used to watch from sidelines, is dream come true.

“We say boys playing cricket but we couldn’t play. But now I represent the state team. This is a huge experience for me. I want to keep playing the game,” said Rashida, daughter of a driver.



Assam blind men team’s captain Rajdeep Dakuwa accompanied the women’s team as a coach. Rajdeep said that they had started the mission to form the team in December 2021.



“We visited the schools across the State and shortlisted the players. As obvious, it was difficult to get them. But we are happy that we could form the team and play in the nationals,” he said.



Team manager Sushil Pourel thanked Guwahati City Ladies Circle 159 and Guwahati City Round Table 239 of Ladies Circle India and Round Table India for sponsoring the flight tickets of players.



“Old Boys Association, Sainik School Goalpara Alumni (1995-2002 batch) helped them with kits and refreshments. Since 2017, Surujmal Juharmal Sanganeria Dharamshala Trust through eminent social worker Jai Prakash has been sponsoring the food and lodging of blind cricket players during their camps in Guwahati,” Porel said.

