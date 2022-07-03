West Indies great Lara congratulates Bumrah after Indian breaks his record

Edgbaston, July 3: West Indies legend Brian Lara on Sunday congratulated India Test skipper for the rescheduled fifth Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah, for breaking his record for most runs scored in a single over in Tests, saying he was happy with the achievement.

Bumrah on Saturday claimed a world record in his debut Test as captain as he scored 29 runs off a Stuart Broad over which leaked 35 runs, the most in an over in the history of Test cricket, at Edgbaston.

In the process of inflicting a whirlwind carnage over Stuart Broad and England, Bumrah surpassed the previous record which was in the hands of Brian Lara, George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj at 28 runs.

Bumrah remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls and added 41 for the last wicket along with Mohammed Siraj (2) as India ended their first innings on 416 in 84.5 overs, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with 146 and 104 respectively.

On Sunday Lara tweeted, "Join me in congratulating the young @Jaspritbumrah93 on breaking the record of Most Runs in a Single Over in Tests. Well done."

Lara's tweet soon went viral with fans appreciating the batting great's words of praise for Bumrah. "Batting Legend is appreciating a Bowling legend for batting...what a moment," wrote a fan, while another fan tweeted that the India pacer will break the batting great's record of the highest individual score of 400 runs in Test cricket.

Lara etched his name in the record books when he scored an unbeaten 400 against England to set the record for highest individual score in Tests on April 12, 2004.

"He (Bumrah) is also going to break your 400 record too..." tweeted another fan.