West Indies cricket stalwart Deandra Dottin announces shock retirement in Birmingham

By IANS
Birmingham, Aug 1: West Indies star all-rounder Deandra Dottin on Monday announced her international retirement, with the veteran of 143 WODIs and 126 WT20Is citing concerns of team culture for the sudden decision.

The 31-year-old all-rounder took to social media to make the announcement in Birmingham, where she is with the Barbados team for the Commonwealth Games.

In her statement, addressed to Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dottin said organisational issues were responsible for her decision. The cricketer, however, said she was looking forward to playing domestic cricket around the world.

"Thanks to all for the love and support within my past 14 years of playing cricket for the West Indies! I look forward to playing domestic cricket around the world," said Dottin on Twitter.

She also posted a long statement saying, "Please accept this letter as my formal retirement from the senior women's West Indies team effective 1st July 2022. This announcement has come with much contemplation as cricket has always been a passion of mine. However, when the fire burns out, one has to take time to reassess their commitment," the post read.

"There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome. However, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion.

"I am appreciative of the opportunities afforded to me and I have ruminated on my decision over a period of time. Playing for the West Indies and representing the region has been an honour. During my 14 years of playing, I have trained at my best and grown as a player physically, mentally and emotionally. It is the combination of this growth that has assisted me in reflecting on what is truly important to me. With much sadness but without regret, I realise that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently," she added.

Dottin has played in more than 260 internationals across the two white-ball formats, scoring in excess of 6,000 runs and taking over 130 wickets.

The all-rounder was at her best at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup earlier this year in New Zealand, showing nerves of steel to close out the tournament opener against the hosts with the ball, before taking one of the greatest catches in any global tournament against England to remove Lauren Winfield-Hill with a full stretch div to her left.

The right-hander retires as the second-highest run-scorer for the West Indies in both women's ODIs and T20Is, and fourth on the wicket-takers list for the side in the shorter format, according to ICC.

Dottin will likely continue to play in the Commonwealth Games campaign, with the Caribbean side set to take on India in a do-or-die group clash on Wednesday.

CWG 2022: Lifter Achinta Sheuli wins men's 73kg, bags third gold medal for India
1 Aug 2022 5:40 AM GMT

Birmingham, Aug 1: With an assured performance, India's 20-year-old weightlifter Achinta Sheuli...

Mizoram teen Jeremy rewrites two Games record on way to maiden CWG medal
31 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jul 31: Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a...

West Indies fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in T20I vs India
31 July 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Tarouba (Trinidad), July 31: The West Indies cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its...

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi wins silver, India's fourth medal in Birmingham
31 July 2022 6:43 AM GMT

Birmingham, July 31: Bindyarani Devi won India a fourth medal on a successful day at the...

CWG 2022: Boxer Lovlina starts campaign with easy win
31 July 2022 5:34 AM GMT

Birmingham, July 31: India's Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain made a perfect start...

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches India's first gold medal at CWG 2022
30 July 2022 5:38 PM GMT

Birmingham, July 30: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold at the...

Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins silver in weightlifting; bags India's first medal in Commonwealth Games...
30 July 2022 11:17 AM GMT

Birmingham, July 30: Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar on Saturday won a silver medal in...

Indian women paddlers ease past Guyana 3-0
30 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jul 30: The Indian women's table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, continued its winning...

Lovlina stranded after leaving CWG opening ceremony midway, CDM not pleased
2022-07-29T15:35:31+05:30

Birmingham, Jul 29: Olympic bronze medallist Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain was left stranded for...

CWG 2022: With coach now in Games Village, Lovlina gets ready for opening bout
29 July 2022 5:23 AM GMT

Birmingham, July 29: Having kicked up a storm after alleging "mental harassment" over her personal...

PM Modi approves 'Signing of Guarantees' for hosting of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
2022-07-28T20:30:49+05:30

New Delhi, July 28: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday...

Guptill leapfrogs Rohit Sharma to become highest run-getter in T20Is
28 July 2022 10:46 AM GMT

Edinburgh, Jul 28: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past India captain Rohit Sharma to become...

Manipur to host Durand cup for the first time
28 July 2022 7:46 AM GMT

Imphal, July 28: For the first time, Manipur will host the 131st edition of Durand Cup, Asia's...

CWG 2022: Lifter Achinta Sheuli wins men's 73kg, bags third gold medal for India
1 Aug 2022 5:40 AM GMT

Birmingham, Aug 1: With an assured performance, India's 20-year-old weightlifter Achinta Sheuli...

Mizoram teen Jeremy rewrites two Games record on way to maiden CWG medal
31 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jul 31: Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a...

West Indies fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in T20I vs India
31 July 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Tarouba (Trinidad), July 31: The West Indies cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its...

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi wins silver, India's fourth medal in Birmingham
31 July 2022 6:43 AM GMT

Birmingham, July 31: Bindyarani Devi won India a fourth medal on a successful day at the...

CWG 2022: Boxer Lovlina starts campaign with easy win
31 July 2022 5:34 AM GMT

Birmingham, July 31: India's Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain made a perfect start...

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches India's first gold medal at CWG 2022
30 July 2022 5:38 PM GMT

Birmingham, July 30: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold at the...

Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins silver in weightlifting; bags India's first medal in Commonwealth Games...
30 July 2022 11:17 AM GMT

Birmingham, July 30: Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar on Saturday won a silver medal in...

Indian women paddlers ease past Guyana 3-0
30 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jul 30: The Indian women's table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, continued its winning...

Lovlina stranded after leaving CWG opening ceremony midway, CDM not pleased
2022-07-29T15:35:31+05:30

Birmingham, Jul 29: Olympic bronze medallist Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain was left stranded for...

CWG 2022: With coach now in Games Village, Lovlina gets ready for opening bout
29 July 2022 5:23 AM GMT

Birmingham, July 29: Having kicked up a storm after alleging "mental harassment" over her personal...

PM Modi approves 'Signing of Guarantees' for hosting of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
2022-07-28T20:30:49+05:30

New Delhi, July 28: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday...

Guptill leapfrogs Rohit Sharma to become highest run-getter in T20Is
28 July 2022 10:46 AM GMT

Edinburgh, Jul 28: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past India captain Rohit Sharma to become...

Manipur to host Durand cup for the first time
28 July 2022 7:46 AM GMT

Imphal, July 28: For the first time, Manipur will host the 131st edition of Durand Cup, Asia's...

