We will be holding trials on March 15 in Delhi, says WFI chief Sanjay Singh after Sports Ministry lifts suspension

New Delhi, March 11: After the Union Sports Ministry revoked the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India ((WFI), the national wrestling body chief Sanjay Singh expressed delight on the decision and announced that the WFI will conduct wrestling trials on March 15 in New Delhi. "Such a good news for all the wrestling lovers. We will be holding wrestling trials on March 15 in Delhi," Sanjay Singh said. The Ministry lifted its suspension on the WFI on Tuesday, allowing the organisation to hold domestic tournaments and selection of national teams for international tournaments.

"In view of the findings of the Spot Verification Committee, the compliance measures undertaken by the WFI, and in the larger interest of Indian sports and athletes, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports hereby revokes the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued vide order of even number dated 24.12.2023 and restores its D recognition as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for wrestling with immediate effect," the ministry letter, signed by Director (Sports) Bangararaju V.V.K.K. Thatavarthi, read.

Sports ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led new WFI body three days after the elections over the announcement to hold U15 and U20 nationals and has asked IOA to establish a temporary panel to oversee the operations of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). On December 21, 2023, the day Singh assumed the role of WFI president, he declared that national trials for wrestling in the U-15 and U-20 categories would be conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The suspension led to the formation of the Ad Hoc committee constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), to oversee the day-to-day operations of the WFI.

The ministry in its letter has also mentioned the directions to run the federations. “The WFI must revert the amendments carried out during the suspension period and have a balance of power among the designated office bearers and provide checks and balance in the decision-making process and this process should be completed in 4 weeks. “Any person who is not elected as an office bearer, as also the suspended or terminated salaried officials of the WFI must remain completely dis-associated from the Federation and its affiliate units. The EC of WFI must give an undertaking in this regard within 4 weeks. Any violation of the undertaking will invite appropriate legal action, including the action under the Sports Code.

“The WFI must ensure that selection for all international events should be done in a free, fair and transparent manner as per the extant provisions of the Sports Code and the other latest instructions issued in this regard along with regulations issued from time to time by the UWW," the letter read.