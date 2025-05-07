We are optimistic about his progress, says BCB physician on Taskin Ahmed's return

Dubai, May 7: Bangladesh are hopeful that pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed will mark his return to international cricket during the much-anticipated multi-format tour of Sri Lanka, starting in June. The highlight of the tour will be the two-match Test series – part of the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle – with the first game scheduled for June 17 in Galle.

Taskin, 30, has been sidelined due to an Achilles tendon injury and missed Bangladesh’s recent home Test series against Zimbabwe. However, a recent consultation with specialists in London brought good news for the team and fans alike. Taskin has avoided surgery, with doctors recommending a conservative rehabilitation programme instead.

“The specialists believe that a conservative, non-surgical approach is the best course of action for Taskin at this time,” Dr Debashish Chowdhury, Bangladesh's senior team physician, was quoted as saying by ICC. “The rehabilitation programme is tailored to gradually restore his fitness and manage the tendon condition effectively. We are optimistic about his progress.”

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is hopeful Taskin will regain full match fitness by early June. He is not in contention for the upcoming white-ball assignments against the UAE and Pakistan, but the team is confident he will be ready in time to face Sri Lanka in the Tests.

Taskin last played for Bangladesh during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage and remains a crucial figure in the team’s pace department across formats. With the WTC cycle resetting, Bangladesh are counting on their senior fast bowler to lead the attack in conditions that have traditionally favoured seamers early on in Galle and Colombo.

The Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka begins with the first Test in Galle from June 17-21, followed by the second in Colombo from June 25-29. The ODIs will be played on July 2, 5, and 8, while the T20Is are scheduled for July 10, 13, and 16.

If all goes according to plan, Taskin Ahmed’s return could offer Bangladesh the bowling boost they need to begin their new WTC campaign on a strong note.

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka schedule

Tests

17-21 June, 1st Test, Galle

25-29 June, 2nd Test, Colombo

ODIs

2 July, 1st ODI, Colombo

5 July, 2nd ODI, Colombo

8 July, 3rd ODI, Pallekele

T20Is

10 July, 1st T20I, Pallekele

13 July, 2nd T20I, Dambulla

16 July, 3rd T20I, Colombo



