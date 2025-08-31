Was Dravid aligned with Royals’ push for Riyan Parag as leader?

New Delhi, Aug 31: Rahul Dravid has stepped down as Rajasthan Royals’ head coach despite being offered a broader role within the franchise, a move that signals deeper issues in the team’s leadership structure. Insiders suggest the former India captain was not fully on board with some of the management’s decisions.

Dravid, 52, had rejoined the Royals only last year on a multi-year contract, returning to the side he once represented as a player between 2011 and 2013. He later served the franchise as Director and mentor, but has now chosen to walk away, ending yet another chapter of his long association with the team.

The press release issued by RR on Saturday categorically states: “As part of the franchise structural review Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this.”

What it doesn’t state is that Dravid was actually being offered an elevation that would limit his role in strategic decisions as far as the main team was concerned.

“If you have ever worked with any IPL team, just know one thing. Whenever a head coach is offered a broader role, it is like a punishment promotion. It means you have no role in actual team building process,” a noted Indian coach, who has worked in support staff of a couple of IPL teams, told PTI.

With long time skipper Sanju Samson already staring at the exit door, Royals might have to take a few tricky calls about a new full-time captain after a disastrous 2025 season that saw them finish ninth on the table.

Riyan Parag, the biggest sporting name to have emerged from the State of Assam, captained Royals last season in Samson’s absence due to fitness issues and is believed to be the top contender for full-time leadership.

But given that the team has a significantly more decorated player in Yashasvi Jaiswal in the same line-up, was Dravid actually on same page with the Royals management with regards to ascension of Riyan as the leader?

Not to be forgotten is another Test player Dhruv Jurel, who was supposed to lead Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal before being forced to pull out due to illness.

Despite the nightmarish run this year, it is hard to believe that the Royals management wanted to get rid of a T20 World Cup-winning coach just after one season during which they also missed Samson.





PTI



