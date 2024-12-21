Warrant of arrest issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa in PF case

Bengaluru, Dec 21: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) functioning under the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India has written a letter to the Bengaluru police seeking assistance in issuing an arrest warrant against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, sources confirmed on Saturday.

Regional PF Commissioner-II and Recovery Officer, RO K.R. Puram Shadakshara Gopala Reddy has made the written request to the Inspector of Pulikeshi Nagar police station in Bengaluru in this regard. The PF Commissioner Reddy has stated that Robin Uthappa is the Director of the M/s Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd company located in Indiranagar of Bengaluru.

The company has failed to remit the damages under Section 7A, 14B and 7 Q of the EPF and MP Act, 1952 to the tune of Rs 23.36 lakh. Addressing the police Reddy further requested, “You are therefore, kindly requested to execute the enclosed arrest warrant of arrest of Robin Uthappa.”

“In this regard, it is to inform that the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 is a social welfare legislation established especially for the poor section of society who are working for meagre salaries and will have nothing to fall back upon, except the provident fund contributions on their retirement and on other occasions,” the PF Commissioner stated.

“Due to non-remittances of dues this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund accounts of the poor workers. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest through the inspector under whose jurisdiction Robin Uthappa resides,” he requested.

“In this connection it is kindly requested to arrest the employer under Rule 73 of II Schedule to Income Tax Act 1961 and Income Tax (CP) Rule 1962 and 8B of Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Act, 1952 and produce him before the undersigned on or before December 27 for further proceedings through your official,” the notice stated.

The police sources stated that Robin Uthappa was not found at his residence when they went to execute the warrant of arrest against him.