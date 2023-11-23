VVS Laxman to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach

Guwahati, Nov 23: Following India's heartbreaking defeat in the final of the ODI World Cup, Rahul Dravid has decided to step down as the head coach of the Indian Cricket team after his two-year contract came to an end with the conclusion of the tournament.

Dravid was appointed head coach of Team India in November 2021 on a two-year contract that ended with the World Cup in India.

Reportedly, VVS Laxman is set to replace Dravid as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Laxman, who is currently the head coach of a second-string Indian team, is likely to sign a long-term contract with the Indian cricket team and is all set to travel with the Indian team for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will be his first as the full-time India head coach.

It may be mentioned that Dravid's two-year stint as head coach saw India lose in the T20 World Cup semifinals in Australia, triumph in the Asia Cup, runners-up in the ODI World Cup, win the home test series against Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand and win the away series in Bangladesh and West Indies.