Volkov-Gane rematch: The battle for UFC heavyweight glory

Guwahati, Dec 7: Alexander Volkov, the towering 6’7” Russian fighter popularly known as 'Drago', is set for a highly anticipated rematch against Cyril Gane in the heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) this Sunday. Ahead of the bout, the 36-year-old MMA star shared his thoughts with The Assam Tribune, touching on his preparations, his recent winning streak, and his admiration for India.





Focused and ready for the fight:

Volkov exuded confidence about the rematch, stating, “I feel great, 100% in shape. My specific plans I’d rather keep for the fight. It’s better for you to watch it unfold. This is my challenge, and I’m ready to take it on.”

When asked about his four consecutive victories and how they have shaped his confidence, Volkov maintained a balanced perspective. “I’m confident, but every fight is a new experience. It doesn’t matter if my previous fight was a win or a loss. What matters is how I perform in this fight — physically, mentally, and strategically. I’m ready to give it my all,” he said.

Height: advantage or challenge?

Known for dwarfing most of his opponents, Volkov reflected on how his height impacts his performance in the octagon. “Sometimes it’s an advantage; other times, it’s not. It depends on tactics and how you use it. Height might make it harder to build big muscles, but I focus on my skills and techniques rather than relying solely on natural physical attributes. Growth and intelligence in the game are key,” he explained.

A fascination with India:

Volkov, who enjoys a significant fan base in India and especially in the Northeast part, expressed a strong desire to visit the country. “I’ve never been to India, but I’d love to go someday. I admire the culture and hear wonderful things from my Russian friends living there. It would be a pleasure to train with Indian athletes, share my experience, and learn from them,” Volkov said, adding that he was eager to try Indian cuisine during his visit.

India-Russia sports exchange: A possibility?

When asked about the potential for sports exchanges between India and Russia, Volkov remained optimistic. “I’m not a sports minister, so I can’t speak for official programmes, but I’d personally love to exchange experiences with Indian wrestlers and fighters. Russia excels in wrestling, and collaborations could benefit both nations,” he remarked.

Volkov also highlighted the cultural similarities between the two nations, saying, “India and Russia share a strong relationship, and I find warmth and familiarity whenever I meet Indians. If such sports exchanges can help both countries grow, it would be amazing.”

Eyes on the fight:

As Volkov prepares for his rematch with Cyril Gane, fans worldwide, especially in India, eagerly await the showdown. The Russian fighter’s combination of skill, strategy, and respect for the sport promises an intense contest in the heavyweight division.