Virat Kohli's 76th international century leads India to 438-run total against West Indies

Guwahati, July 22: India's run machine Virat Kohli notched up his 76th international century on the historic occasion of his 500th international game, guiding India to a formidable total of 438 runs on the second day of the second test against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval.

Kohli's brilliance was on full display as he reached his 29th Test century against West Indies off 180 balls, breaking his overseas century drought and reinforcing his status as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. The last time Kohli scored an overseas test hundred was back in December 2018.

In achieving this milestone, Virat Kohli has now joined the legendary Sir Don Bradman in the list of most centuries in test cricket, a feat that cements his place among the all-time greats of the sport.

Moreover, Ravinder Jadeja displayed his all-around skills with a gritty 61 off 152 balls, while Ravichandran Ashwin's brisk 56 off 78 balls added valuable runs to the board.

Facing India's formidable total, West Indies openers Kraigg Braithwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul put up a solid defensive effort, forging a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket. However, it was Ravidra Jadeja's breakthrough that dismissed Chanderpaul at 33, giving India a crucial advantage.

At stumps on the second day, West Indies reached 86/1, with skipper Braithwaite and Krik McKenzie remaining unbeaten on 37 and 14 runs, respectively. The hosts now trail India by 352 runs as they brace themselves for a challenging day ahead.