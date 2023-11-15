Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 50 ODI hundreds; breaks Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record

Guwahati, Nov 15: Indian batter Virat Kohli has broke all the records, including master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, to smash his 50th ODI century in the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at Wankhede stadium on Wednesday.

The batsman, often referred as Greatest Of All Times (G.O.A.T) of Indian cricket, scored a total run of 117 in 113 balls against New Zealand before being dismissed by Tim Southee.

It may be mentioned that earlier on November 5, Kohli notched up his 49th ODI century equaling Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI centuries on his 35th birthday in Kolkata where he scored his maiden century.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became the first batter to hit 50-plus sixes in the world cup breaking Chris Gayle’s previous record of 49.