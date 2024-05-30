Vinit Rai eyes comeback with renewed determination

Guwahati, May 30: The success of the ISL victory is still fresh in his mind, and Mumbai City FC’s defensive midfielder Vinit Rai is upbeat about his future. The Assam-born player is now more determined, with a touch of spirituality, to excel further and reclaim his spot in the national side.

“I’m a true believer and have full faith in God. Whether I come to the national team or not, that’s God’s plan. I’m always satisfied with whatever God has given me. But yes, as a player I’m definitely looking and working towards that,” Vinit told The Assam Tribune in a candid conversation in Guwahati.



Vinit made his India senior debut in 2016 as a 19-year-old under then-head coach Stephen Constantine. He has represented India on 11 occasions and was also part of the Indian Under-19 and Under-23 setups.



“I’ve been away from the national side since the Covid pandemic. It’s been almost four years, but I want to be back. I’m 27 now and can continue playing for another 10 years if I take care of my body properly,” he asserted.



How does he handle situations when things don’t go as planned? It’s not easy to be away from the team after having donned the India colours.



“Since my childhood, I’ve faced many setbacks. Earlier, I used to be restless and cry, but now I think I’ve grown spiritually. It really doesn’t bother me now,” Vinit said. “It’s not that I’m completely relaxed, but I have more faith in God. Maybe deep down inside I feel bad, but I don’t let these things affect me. The most important thing in my life is that I never stopped trying and believing in myself.”



Citing the Bhagavad Gita, Vinit said he only focuses on working hard without worrying about the outcome.



“I will wait for my time, and I’m sure something good will happen,” he said with a smile.



Silencing 65,000 crowd:



In the ISL final this season, Mumbai City FC faced home-favorite Mohun Bagan SG at the jam-packed Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4. The Islanders won the final 3-1, securing their second ISL title.



Though the home team took the lead in the 44th minute via Jason Cummings; Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh and Jakub Votjus scored for the visitors, turning the 65,000 roaring crowd into a ghost town of silence.



“When I was with Kerala Blasters, my first ISL club, we lost the final to ATK Mohun Bagan. But after eight years, God has given me this moment – the trophy to lift and kiss. It’s just amazing,” Vinit said gleefully.



At the same venue and in front of these fans, Mumbai lost to Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup in 2023. Again, the Islanders lost to The Mariners 1-2, missing the ISL Winners Shield on April 15 this year.



“Those two games really helped us when we came into the ISL final to play against them (Mohun Bagan). We learned from our mistakes on the pitch and how to handle the pressure in such situations against 65,000 people,” said Vinit. “On the final day, we started the game really well, but unfortunately they scored the first goal against us. At half-time, coach Petr Kratky reminded us of the semifinal match against Goa, which we won 3-2 after trailing until the 85th minute. And likewise, we scored three goals in the second half. It was so special to lift the trophy and silence the roaring crowd.”



New Journey:



Vinit’s association with the Islanders has come to an end, and he will soon announce the new club he will join.



“With my stint with Mumbai FC coming to an end, I will be joining a new club soon and will start doing my work. giving my best for the club whenever I step on the pitch. But in the back of my mind, getting back to the Indian team is always there,” he said.

