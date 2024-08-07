Vinesh Phogat set to miss medal at Paris Games

Guwahati, Aug 7: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat who reached the final in the 50kg weight category in the Olympics will not be allowed to fight in the final because she was overweight by 100 grams on Wednesday morning. The final was scheduled for later today.



Thus she will not be entitled to any medal in the Games.



“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class,” the IOA said in a statement.



“Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.”



On August 6, Vinesh became the first Indian woman to reach the final of wrestling.



Details awaited.

