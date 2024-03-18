Vijay Mallya, Jay Shah, Virat Kohli, Chahal, Sehwag hail RCB Women on maiden WPL title

New Delhi, March 18: Businessman Vijay Mallya, the former owner of the franchise, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, former men's team captain Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag led scores of Royal Challengers Bangalore fans in congratulating the RCB women's team for winning the maiden title for the franchise.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi with a dominant display to win the title, which most of the RCB supports feel is long due. The long-used phrase of 'Ee Sala Cup Namde', which translates to 'this year the cup is ours', and the ridicule around it came to an end as a far-fetched dream finally became a reality for RCB in winning their first-ever WPL title and become just the second winners in the history of the competition.

While Mallya said the team won the title which was long-due, Kohli and Yuzi Chahal called the title-winners "Superwomen" and "Champions".

"Heartiest congratulations to the RCB Women’s Team for winning the WPL. It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL which is long overdue. Good Luck," Mallya wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Kohli, who interacted with RCB Women captain Smriti Mandhana over a video call, termed the RCB women players "Superwomen" as did Chahal while thousands of franchise fans took to social media to hail the players for their performance.

Chahal put out a post on X in Kannada, which translated to: "Ananda, Paramananda, Paramananda. Congratulations to our RCB Team?"

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the RCB team for winning the title. "𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 #𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟐!" he said in his post on X.

Former India opener Virendra Sehwag praised the RCB team for the temperament they showed in crunch situations. "Many congratulations RCB on winning the WPL. Great temperament shown in crunch situations and deserving winners. #WPLFinal," said Sehwag.