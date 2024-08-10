Guwahati, Aug 10:The decision regarding ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the 50 kg category final in wrestling during the Paris Olympics 2024 will be announced today at 9:30 pm by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The star wrestler faced disqualification ahead of her final match after she had defeated Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals in the women’s 50 kg weight category for weighing 100 grams more than her weight category.



She was to have a face-off with Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the US in the final match.



Following her disqualification, the Olympics Committee revoked her silver medal win at the semis.



Earlier on August 9, the CAS’s hearing of Phogat’s plea against her Olympic disqualification lasted three hours.



Reporteldy, the Indian wrestler who virtually appeared for the hearing, argued her case to convince the court.



After being disqualified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling.

