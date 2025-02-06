Varun Chakaravarthy nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

Dubai, Feb 6: India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for January 2025 following his stellar performance in the new year. Chakaravarthy will compete against two other spinners Jomel Warrican of West Indies and Pakistan's Noman Ali to bag the prestigious monthly honour.

The Indian bowler continued his brilliant form since returning to India colours in October 2024, featuring in four T20Is against England at home in January. His bowling was lethal from the start, with English batters struggling to read his spin.

In the first match at Eden Gardens, Chakravarthy impressed with figures of 3-23, earning him the Player of the Match award. In Chennai, he conceded 38 runs but claimed the crucial wickets of Harry Brook and Jamie Overton. It was in Rajkot, during the third T20I, where he truly showcased his class, spinning through the English batters to take five wickets for just 24 runs.

He added another two wickets in the fourth T20I in Pune. In total, Chakravarthy took 12 wickets at an average of 9.41 and an exceptional economy rate of 7.01. Jomel Warrican delivered a career best performance in Pakistan, which helped West Indies to a series draw against the Asian side. On the spin friendly pitches of Multan, Warrican caused significant trouble for the hosts.

In the first Test, he claimed career best bowling figures of 10/101 and scored an unbeaten 31, though the West Indies fell to a 127-run defeat. Undeterred, Warrican bounced back in the second Test, taking four wickets in the first innings and following up with a five-wicket haul in the second, bringing his match figures to an impressive 9-70.

In addition to his wickets, he contributed 54 runs as the West Indies secured a victory in the second Test, ensuring the series ended in a draw. In total, Warrican scored 85 runs at an average of 42.50 and claimed nine wickets at an exceptional average of nine, earning him the Player of the Series award. On the other hand, Noman Ali continued his outstanding form for Pakistan, serving as their main strike bowler against the West Indies.

In the first Test, he claimed six wickets, conceding 81 runs. However, it was in the second Test, that he truly showcased his skill. Noman took six wickets in the first innings of the second Test, which included a historic hat-trick, making him the first Pakistan spinner to achieve a Test hat-trick. He followed it up with another impressive performance, taking four wickets in the second innings to finish with match figures of 10-121. In total, Noman took 16 wickets at an average of 12.62 and scored 15 runs in January.