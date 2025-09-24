Vaibhav Suryavanshi sets world record for most sixes in Youth ODIs

Brisbane, Sep 24: Indian teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered the record for the most career sixes in Youth ODI cricket during his 70-run knock off 68 balls in the second India U-19 vs Australia U-19 50-over match at the Ian Healy Oval on Wednesday.

Suryavanshi’s innings was studded with five fours and six sixes. His fourth maximum of the day took him past former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand’s tally of 38 from 21 matches.

Notably, the 14-year-old took just 10 innings to set a new record and extended his tally to 41 sixes. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has the third-most maximums in Youth ODIs, with 30 sixes in 27 matches.

Suryavanshi reached his half-century off 54 balls and looked in scintillating form before falling to Australian captain Yash Deshmukh. This was his second impressive innings of the series after his quickfire 38 off 22 balls in India’s seven-wicket win in the first ODI.

The left-hander's knock provided India U-19 with a strong platform after the early dismissal of Ayush Mhatre, with the score reading 117/2 in 18.3 overs when he departed.

Riding on Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra's innings of 70 runs each, India set a target of 301 for Australia U19 in 49.4 overs. While writing this report, Australia U19 are reeling at 96-4 in 26.4 overs.

Earlier this year, Suryavanshi finished as the top run-scorer in the five-match India U19 vs England U19 Youth ODI 2025 series, accumulating 355 runs in five matches at an average of 71.00 and an impressive strike rate of 174.01.

After becoming the youngest player ever to go down the hammer at the IPL 2025 auction, Suryavanshi also became the youngest centurion in IPL history after smashing a 35-ball 100 for Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans. The youngster finished IPL 2025 with 252 runs in seven matches at a blistering strike rate of 206.56, which earned him the Super Striker of the Season award.

--IANS