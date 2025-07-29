Unnati achieves a career-high BWF rankings, and Satwik-Chirag returns to the top 10

New Delhi, July 29: India's dynamic men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty returned to the top 10 of the BWF rankings, climbing three spots to reclaim the ninth spot.

The Indian duo, who had previously held the No. 1 ranking, rose up the ladder following their semifinal finish at the China Open, the season's last Super 1000 badminton tournament. This was their fourth semifinal appearance of the 2025 season, having earlier reached the last four at the Malaysia Open, India Open and Singapore Open.

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen climbed two places to move up to world No. 17 with 54,442 points. Veteran shuttler HS Prannoy also gained ground, improving his ranking to No. 33.

In the women's singles, 17-year-old Unnati Hooda, who stunned two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu at the China Open, attained the career best ranking as she jumped four spots to be placed 31. Despite the loss to the younger compatriot, Sindhu retained her No. 15 spot and remains the highest-ranked Indian in the women’s singles.

In women’s doubles, India’s leading pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained firm at No. 11, while Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa rose two positions to 45th.

