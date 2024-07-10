Uma Chetry has instilled a mindset ‘we too can do it’

Guwahati, Jul 10: Assam cricketer Uma Chetry, in the two matches she played against visiting South Africa, inflicted one stumping and recorded one catch. Though her first match was abandoned, India won the second match easily by 10 wickets.

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter is now the second cricketer from Assam to don the India colours, following Riyan Parag, who made his debut for the senior Indian men’s team just a day prior to Uma.



Hailing from Kandulimari village in Golaghat district, Uma has become a source of inspiration. Coming from a very humble background, Uma had to toil hard to learn the ABC of cricket and train harder to groom herself to this level with very limited facilities.



"Uma has proved that with hard work and dedication, big things can be achieved. In Bokakhat, we have very limited resources, but what Uma has done has inspired many," Uma’s childhood coach, Mehboob Alam, told The Assam Tribune over the phone from Bokakhat on Wednesday. He added that Uma’s success has instilled a mindset of ‘we too can do it’.



Aspiring Umas:



Mehboob, who runs a coaching centre called Bokakhat Town Cricket Club, noted that parents now realise the importance of sports. "Many young girls are now taking up sports. I have 20 girls in the under-15 age group in my academy. Parents have realised that sports can offer great opportunities," he said.



Despite being with the national team for the past year, Uma remains humble and grounded, although her approach to the game has become more focused. "She has become mentally tougher. Now she follows her daily routine more meticulously and is more concerned with her diet and other aspects," Mehboob said. "What I like about her is that she stays deeply rooted. She would always call me before a match. As a coach, what more can I expect? I’m so proud."



When Uma returns home, she trains with her old teammates. "Whenever she visits the ground, she helps others with training and game-related things. For the village kids, training with an international cricketer is a big thing. This has inspired many in our locality," Mehboob said.



A satisfied coach:

Uma’s debut took almost a year. "We all were praying for her debut, and finally, that happened," Mehboob said. "To have a match is the most important thing for a player. We are all so excited to see her don the big gloves and play. Though she didn’t get to bat in the second match, she performed well in her role. As a coach, I’m satisfied."



Mehboob mentioned that feeling nervous in the debut match is quite normal. "But she coped well after that. I hope she will continue to improve," he added.



Passion and punctuality:



Recalling her early days, the coach highlighted some of Uma's striking qualities. "I knew Uma would achieve something. She was so passionate about cricket, and her punctuality was remarkable. If training was set for 5 a.m., she would positively arrive at 4:45 a.m. She always discussed her batting and keeping after every training session. These qualities set her apart," Mehboob said. And for 34-year-old Mehboob, who also runs a biscuit shop to make ends meet, he will strive hard to produce more Umas and Riyans from Assam.