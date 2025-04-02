Ultimate goal is to represent India at Asian level: NEUFC CEO Tamhane

Guwahati, April 2: NorthEast United FC are committed to developing Indian footballers and competing at the highest level in Asian club football, said the club’s CEO, Mandar Tamhane. With a structured approach to player development, the club is striving to provide young talents with competitive exposure while also ensuring a strong foundation for both men’s and women’s football in the region.

“Our ultimate goal is to represent India at the AFC level. To achieve that, we need to either win the ISL Shield or the Super Cup. Competing at the Asian level is extremely important for us,” Tamhane said during an interaction with The Assam Tribune.

He emphasized that a key focus area is nurturing young Indian footballers. “Through our structured processes, we aim to develop as many players as possible who can go on to represent India at the senior and youth levels. This season, we already have four players — Parthib (Gogoi), Jithin (MS), Macarton (Louis Nickson) and Gurmeet (Singh) — who are in contention for the national team. At the Under-16 level, two of our boys have played for India, and at the Under-19 level, three players have represented the country,” he added.













Footballer Parthib Gogoi during a practice session (AT Photo)

Tamhane highlighted the importance of providing young footballers with extensive match experience. “For our U-17 and reserve teams, we have provided 45 matches this season. I want to increase this to over 60 matches next year because real development happens through competition,” he said. Tamhane who earlier served as the CEO of Bengaluru FC, also stressed that just having infrastructure and coaches is not enough; young players need strong competitive exposure to grow.

Women’s football initiatives

The club has taken an important step by fielding a team in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2, aiming to develop women’s football in India. “Many talented players come from the Northeast, but participation in IWL alone isn’t enough since the tournament lasts only a few weeks. We are working with AIFF to extend the competition format and engaging with state associations to organize more local tournaments,” he revealed.

Retaining core players and staff

Continuity is another major focus for the club. “Retaining four to five key players and coaches is crucial because familiarity builds a strong foundation. Despite the challenge of bigger clubs targeting our players, 92% of our squad from last season has continued this year,” Tamhane noted. He also emphasized the importance of Indian players in winning leagues and competitions. “Foreign players like Alaaeddine (Ajaraie) are impact players, but Indian players form the backbone of success.”

The role of Juan Pedro Benali

Speaking about the extension of head coach Juan Pedro Benali’s contract, Tamhane highlighted his diverse experience. “Juan has worked in multiple countries and understands our philosophy of promoting young players. His background as a head coach, technical director, and academy founder makes him the perfect fit for our long-term vision.”

Tamhane stressed that while winning remains a goal, the club prioritizes getting the process right. “No one predicted that we would win the Durand Cup, but we did —because we remained committed to the process. Success will follow when we stay true to our vision,” he said.

Last year, the Highlanders defeated 17-time winner Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalty shootout to win their first major title.

Playoff performance

NorthEast United FC made it to the playoffs this year after four seasons but was eliminated by Jamshedpur FC with a 0-2 loss in the knockout stage. Despite the setback, Tamhane remains optimistic, stating that the team’s journey to the playoffs marks significant progress and a positive step towards future success.

With a strong staff and a clear developmental roadmap, NorthEast United FC aim to continue shaping Indian football while making strides on the national and international stages.