UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili lauds India’s MMA potential, urges fighters to harness social media power

Guwahati, June 6: UFC Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, popularly known as ‘The Machine’, enjoys a considerable fan following in India. The Georgian fighter, who visited India last year, was impressed by the growing popularity of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in the country.

Ahead of his much-anticipated title defence against Sean O'Malley on 8 June, Merab spoke to The Assam Tribune about his preparation and his connection with Indian fans.

Aware of the sport’s surging popularity in India — particularly in the North Eastern region — Merab urged aspiring Indian fighters to harness the power of the internet and social media to connect with their role models and enhance their skills.

“I was surprised! I didn’t realise MMA and UFC were so popular in India. It’s fantastic. MMA is growing everywhere, and India has tremendous potential. It’s a huge country with a strong wrestling culture,” Merab said, recalling his 2024 visit to India.

Expressing hope for the future, Merab said he believes more Indian fighters will eventually enter the UFC. While acknowledging the infrastructural limitations, he remains optimistic about Indian athletes making a mark on the global stage.

“My advice to them would be — always train, always strive to improve. Today, we have the internet, YouTube. You can follow fighters, learn from them, ask for guidance. Compete wherever and whenever you can — in wrestling, jiu-jitsu, anything,” he said.

“Train with better partners if possible. Even if you don’t have a big gym, as long as you train daily and give it your all, hard work will pay off.”

Merab also expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of fighting in India in the future. So far, only a handful of Indian fighters — such as Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar — have competed in the UFC.

“That would be amazing! I really like the idea. Why not? I’d love to fight in India,” he said.

The Georgian fighter shares a warm bond with his Indian supporters. “Thanks to all the Indian fans — they’re brilliant. I truly felt a lot of support when I was there, and I still do. I receive so many messages and comments on Instagram from Indian fans — it’s a great feeling.

“I even have Indian friends in the US, and they were all thrilled when I visited India. Everyone was talking about it. It made me happy.”

A Paris Saint-Germain fan — thanks to his Georgian friend Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who plays for the French club — Merab is approaching his upcoming bout against O'Malley with renewed focus.

“Even though I’ve beaten him once, this is a new fight. Sean’s had time to reflect, correct his mistakes, train and improve. I know he’s dangerous — he hits hard, he’s fast, has great reach and footwork.

“So I told myself, ‘You’ve got to keep up with him’. It’s a new challenge, a fresh fight. I need to make sure everything goes right.”

Reflecting on his time in India, Merab said he thoroughly enjoyed Indian cuisine and loved exploring Mumbai. He also fondly recalled a beach wrestling session with local fighters, calling it one of the highlights of his trip.