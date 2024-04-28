Uber Cup: Assam’s Isharani continues good show as India beats Singapore

Guwahati, Apr 28: Isharani Baruah of Assam continued her good show in the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 being held in Chengdu, China, on April 28. India defeated Singapore 4-1 to confirm their quarterfinal berth.

Isharani defeated Insyirah Khan of Singapore 21-13, 21-16 in just 31 minutes, helping India climb the ladder.



The young squad, which had defeated Canada 4-1 in their group opener on April 27, came back after Yeo Jia Min got the better of Ashmita Chaliha 21-15, 21-18 in the first singles.



Another Assam girl, Ashmita, who had stunned higher-ranked Michelle Li from Canada on the opening day, couldn’t continue her performance on April 28.



National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra restored parity by winning the doubles rubber 21-15, 21-16 against Xiao En Heng and Yu Jia Jin.



Former junior national champions Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker then wrapped up the tie for India with a thumping 21-8, 21-11 win over Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Michelle Zan.



Anmol Kharab then maintained her unbeaten record in the third and final singles with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Lee Xin Yi Megan.



India will now be facing formidable China in the last group clash on April 30.



Results:

India beat Singapore 4-1 (Ashmita Chaliha lost to Yeo Jia Min 15-21, 18-21; Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra bt Xiao En Heng/Yu Jia Jin 21-15, 21-16; Isharani Baruah bt Insyirah Khan 21-13, 21-16, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker bt Lai Yi Ting Elsa and Michelle Zan 21-8, 21-11, Anmol Kharab bt Lee Xin Yi Megan 21-15, 21-13.