Uber Cup: Assam girls, Ashmita, Isharani win their matches to give India lead

GUWAHATI, April 27: Assam's badminton player Ashmita Chaliha, part of the Indian contingent, emerged victorious over the higher-ranked Michelle Li from Canada, securing a brilliant start for India in the Uber Cup Group A tie held in Chengdu, China on April 27.

Chaliha's remarkable performance saw her clinch the match with scores of 26-24, 24-22, showcasing her dominance on the court.

Adding to India's triumph, another talented player from Assam, Isharani Baruah, contributed significantly by defeating Wen Yu Zhang of Canada with a commanding score of 21-13, 21-12.

The Indian contingent further solidified their dominance as the doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam from Manipur and Shruti Mishra secured victory in their match, propelling India to a commanding 3-0 lead over Canada.

Chaliha's upset victory and the collective performance of the Indian team underscored their strength and potential in the prestigious Uber Cup tournament, even though senior players like PV Sindhu are not part of the Indian contingent.

Thomas Cup (men) action for India will follow, where India take on Thailand later in the day.