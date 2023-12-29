U19 India’s fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh hopeful of defending World Cup

GUWAHATI, Dec 29: Former Assam Ranji player Subhadeep Ghosh will accompany the India Under-19 team in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa.

The inaugural match will be played between Ireland and USA on January 19. India will play their first match on the next day against Bangladesh.

Expressing confidence in the team's capabilities, Subhadeep, the fielding coach, shared his optimism about their chances in the upcoming World Cup. He emphasized the team's overarching goal, which extends beyond winning the Cup, focusing on the continual influx of young, talented players from both the domestic circuit and the U19 World Cup.

“Obviously we are expecting to win the cup… every couple of years we get a lot of young talented next-generation players from and domestic and through this World Cup. The basic idea is to identify these talents and give them the best exposure to perform and graduate to the next level. I’m hopeful that the boys will get the desired result,” Subhadeep told The Assam Tribune.

The underlying philosophy revolves around identifying raw talent, providing them with optimal exposure to showcase their skills on the international stage, and facilitating their seamless progression to the next level. Subhadeep underscored that honing the players' skill sets is a continuous process ingrained in the team's ethos, a tradition upheld for many years.

Highlighting the importance of fielding, Subhadeep stressed that U19 players are expected to be adept and fit, considering fielding as a crucial skill set. He anticipates witnessing exceptional performances from some standout players, who may also make their mark in the IPL.

India have consistently been a powerhouse in producing exceptional talent at the U19 level, showcasing its cricketing prowess on the global stage. India’s remarkable journey is underscored by the fact that they have reached the final of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup every time since 2016.

Despite this sustained excellence, the Indian U19 team has yet to achieve the elusive feat of securing back-to-back World Cup victories. The upcoming 2024 edition stands as a pivotal moment for the team, offering them not only the opportunity to clinch their sixth title but also to etch their names in history as the first team since 2006 to successfully defend the coveted trophy.