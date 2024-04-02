Two DPL matches postponed due to fire accident in Dhaka Aricha highway: Report

New Delhi, April 2: An accident on the Dhaka Aricha highway led to the postponement of two Dhaka Premier League (DPL) matches slated to take place at the BKSP grounds in Savar as all four teams were stuck in traffic for hours, say reports.

The two matches, between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj at the BKSP-3 ground, and between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Partex Sporting Club at the BKSP-4 ground, have been shifted to Wednesday, while the pre-scheduled matches on Wednesday will move to Thursday, According to ESPNcricinfo report, that cited tournament officials.

The bustling traffic came to a standstill as an oil lorry overturned, igniting a fierce blaze that engulfed nearby vehicles. As the flames raged and emergency services rushed to the scene, the four participating teams found themselves stranded amidst the gridlock, unable to navigate their way to the Savar venues, a report from the local daily was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

With the matches slated to commence at 9:00 am local time, tournament officials had no choice but to reschedule the games for the following day, disrupting the tightly packed schedule of the Dhaka Premier League.

The incident reignited discussions surrounding the logistical challenges of hosting matches at the BKSP grounds, located 40 kilometers from the capital city.