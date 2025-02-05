Tripura’s Shrabani Debnath shines as India’s U-19 wins T20 World Cup

Agartala, Feb 5: India’s U-19 Women’s Cricket Team has scripted history by winning the 2nd edition of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Among the architects of this triumph is Shrabani Debnath, the team’s Fielding Coach from Agartala, Tripura, whose expertise significantly enhanced the squad’s agility and defensive prowess on the field.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, the Indian team displayed exceptional skills, securing the championship title with dominant performances. The squad’s remarkable fielding, which played a decisive role in their success, highlights Debnath’s contributions in refining their technique and strategic play.









Reacting to the victory, Shrabani Debnath expressed her pride, stating, “This victory is not just for the team but for every aspiring young cricketer in India. It is an honour to contribute to the journey of these talented players and to witness their growth on the international stage.”

This historic win further cements India’s dominance in women’s cricket and shines a spotlight on Tripura’s growing impact on the sport. Shrabani Debnath’s achievements have become a source of immense pride for the people of Agartala and Tripura, inspiring future athletes from the region.

The Indian U-19 Women’s team’s triumph in Malaysia not only strengthens the country’s cricketing legacy but also underscores the importance of strong mentorship and coaching at the grassroots level.