Training, passion & progress: Assam rugby charges into national spotlight

Guwahati, May 1: For Bhupen Boro and Rima Boro, rugby is more than just a sport — it's a platform of possibility. Representing Assam in the recently concluded Senior National Rugby 7s Championships in Guwahati, the duo believes the state is steadily gaining ground in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

While Assam’s overall performance was modest, both the men’s and women’s teams showed marked improvement from last year. The women’s team finished 13th — an encouraging jump from their 17th place in 2023. The men’s team also climbed four spots to finish 14th this year.

“Our game has improved a lot over the years,” 20-year-old scrum half Rima Boro told The Assam Tribune, who hails from Goreswar in Tamulpur district. “We’re confident about our potential. With more regular camps and proper coaching, we can definitely perform better.”

Rima, who has been part of the state team for three years, credited recent training support for their improved showing. “The coaching tips we received during our week-long camp made a difference. If we get more such opportunities, our performance will continue to grow,” she said.

Ahead of the championships, the Rugby Association of Assam (RAA) conducted a coaching camp from April 15 to 22 at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. The camp featured national-level coaches Sherzad Jehangir Rabadi and Masudul Haque, supported by Niki Kristi Ray, Dulal Barman, and Nipon Rabha.

“We’re thankful to the India Rugby Football Union for sending top-level coaches,” said RAA president Ramendra Narayan Kalita. “We’ve seen clear progress, and we believe our players have the potential to go further.”

Kalita emphasised that the association is also focusing on grassroots development to identify and nurture talent. “Last year, we successfully organized the Asmita Rugby League in Goreswar. The state government has been supportive, and that gives us hope,” he added.

Bhupen Boro, a 22-year-old winger from Baghdoba village in Goreswar, echoed similar sentiments. A state team regular since 2017, Bhupen sees a growing interest in rugby among young people. “A lot of youngsters in our neighbourhood want to play. But to sustain that interest, we need better facilities and more frequent camps with quality coaching,” he said.

Even Rugby India president Rahul Bose, who attended the championships in Guwahati, acknowledged Assam’s progress and pledged full support from the national body to states that show commitment to growth.

Notably, only Assam and Manipur represented the Northeast in this year’s championships. Bihar clinched the women’s title, while West Bengal emerged champions in the men’s category.

With the passion of players like Rima and Bhupen, and increasing institutional backing, Assam rugby may well be on its way to becoming a force to reckon with in the national arena.