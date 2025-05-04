Trailblazers in black: Two women referees from Northeast break new ground in AIFF

Guwahati, May 4: From a small village in Meghalaya to the international football arena, Riiohlang Dhar’s journey has been defined by quiet resilience, steadfast determination, and the enduring love of her late parents. The 35-year-old referee from Ladthadlaboh in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills district, was recently honoured with the AIFF Best Assistant Referee of the Year award — a recognition that, for her, carries far more than professional pride.

“I’m so glad and happy to win this award. I would like to dedicate it to my parents. Without their support, none of this would have been possible,” an emotional Riiohlang told The Assam Tribune on her way back home from Bhubaneswar, where the award ceremony was held.

Though her parents passed away years ago, their presence continues to guide her. “They would have been so proud,” she said softly. “They always came to watch me play. My father, who was a policeman, used to swap duties with his colleagues just so he could be there at the ground. Even after I stopped playing and became a referee, they would still come to watch me officiate.”

This award is yet another feather in Riiohlang’s cap. In 2024, she etched her name in Indian football history by becoming only the second Indian woman assistant referee to officiate in a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, held in the Dominican Republic.

“It was a great experience,” she said. “Every referee dreams of reaching that level. To be there and work alongside some of the best referees in the world — it was a learning experience I’ll never forget. But it didn’t come easy. Without hard work and dedication, I wouldn’t have reached there.”

Riiohlang began her journey in refereeing in 2009, after stepping away from her playing career. Since then, she has officiated in both women’s and men’s matches, including in the I-League. Her story is not only about personal achievement — it also represents a broader shift.

This year, for the first time, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) introduced categories to honour women referees. Riiohlang welcomes the move. “It’s a wonderful initiative. Recognising the efforts of female referees will inspire the next generation to work hard and aim high,” she said.

Joining her in breaking new ground is Tekcham Ranjita Devi from Manipur, who was named the AIFF Best Referee of the Year. A FIFA badge holder since 2018, Ranjita’s career began in 1999 as a football player before she turned to refereeing after an illness halted her playing days in 2009. She passed her State Class III exam in 2007 and cleared National Grade II in 2016.

“Receiving this honour feels great,” Ranjita said. “I’ve always tried my best to improve and grow as a referee. I thank AIFF, my coaches, my family, and everyone who supported me on this journey.”

The youngest among five siblings from Thoubal district, Ranjita, like Riiohlang, has also officiated in the I-League – an area still dominated by male referees. Both women have shown that the whistle, once a symbol of authority mostly in male hands, is now also a mark of women’s rising influence in Indian football.

The Male Referee of the Year award went to Venkatesh R, while Vairamuthu P was named Male Assistant Referee of the Year.

As Riiohlang returns to her village, the award in hand and memories in heart, she knows her journey is far from over. “This is just the beginning. I hope girls from small towns like mine will now believe that they too can dream big — and make those dreams come true.”